Cooking with Kids ~ Chocolate Cake in a Mug

Here’s a super easy chocolate cake recipe your kid can make in a mug and a microwave.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons flour

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa

1 egg

3 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons chocolate chips

1 small splash of vanilla

1 large microwave safe coffee mug

Add dry ingredients to the mug and mix well.

Add the egg and mix thoroughly

Pour in the milk and oil and mix well.

Add the chocolate chips and vanilla and mix again.

Put your mug in the microwave and cook for 3 minutes at 1000 watts.

It’s ok if the cake rises over the top of the mug.

Allow it to cools a little bit and tip onto a plate if you like.

Enjoy!

Serve with a side of vanilla ice cream while warm for added fun!