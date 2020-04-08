NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodFoodParentingSue HallTeri's Recipes

Dad’s who cook dinner! Check out this FAB stuffed bell pepper recipe!

Sue Hall
April 8, 2020

1 lb ground beef (or substitute ground turkey)

1/2 onion chopped

1 cup rice (cooked)

red pepper flakes

2 gutted and washed whole green peppers

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

Tomato sauce and /or caned diced tomato’s

 

Saute Beef, onions, rice and sauce and add pepper flakes to taste. In large pan, boil gutted bell peppers until soft (but not mushy) Then put on on cookie sheet and stuff with meat mixture. Sprinkle with parmesan and put in oven for 10 minutes. Voila! If you like it spicy add hot sauce!

 

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Movies my family has watched so far sheltering in place

While it has come at a huge price for our economy sheltering in place is saving lives and has given many busy families time together.  As a single mother of 2 teenagers I am thankful for the time with my children. ...

Covid 19 Easter Basket!~

The hardest part is finding the cleaning supplies! Oh, and the kids I’m sure won’t appreciate it! Maybe a gag for mom and dad or a neighbor!

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Fri 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT