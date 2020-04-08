Dad’s who cook dinner! Check out this FAB stuffed bell pepper recipe!

1 lb ground beef (or substitute ground turkey)
1/2 onion chopped
1 cup rice (cooked)
red pepper flakes
2 gutted and washed whole green peppers
1 cup Parmesan cheese grated
Tomato sauce and /or caned diced tomato’s
Saute Beef, onions, rice and sauce and add pepper flakes to taste. In large pan, boil gutted bell peppers until soft (but not mushy) Then put on on cookie sheet and stuff with meat mixture. Sprinkle with parmesan and put in oven for 10 minutes. Voila! If you like it spicy add hot sauce!