Easy Arugula salad that will knock their sox off ~

The most difficult part about this salad is removing the stems from the arugula. It’s not ever really necessary, but for me I enjoy my salad without any stems getting in the way. Pear and Parmesan Reggiano cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly. Add a little balsamic vinaigrette and you’re good to go.
5 to 6 cups arugula, stemmed, cleaned and dried
1 Bosc or Anjou pear, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, eyeball it
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano, (don’t skimp, get the good stuff)
- Combine arugula and pear in a salad bowl, add then dress the salad with olive oil and balsamic, salt and pepper. Top salad with lots of grated Parmesan.