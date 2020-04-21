Easy Arugula salad that will knock their sox off ~

The most difficult part about this salad is removing the stems from the arugula. It’s not ever really necessary, but for me I enjoy my salad without any stems getting in the way. Pear and Parmesan Reggiano cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly. Add a little balsamic vinaigrette and you’re good to go.

5 to 6 cups arugula, stemmed, cleaned and dried

1 Bosc or Anjou pear, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, eyeball it

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano, (don’t skimp, get the good stuff)