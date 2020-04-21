fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Teri KingTeri's Recipes

Easy Arugula salad that will knock their sox off ~

Teri King
April 21, 2020

The most difficult part about this salad is removing the stems from the arugula.  It’s not ever really necessary, but for me I enjoy my salad without any stems getting in the way.  Pear and Parmesan Reggiano cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly.  Add a little balsamic vinaigrette and you’re good to go.

5 to 6 cups arugula, stemmed, cleaned and dried

1 Bosc or Anjou pear, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, eyeball it

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano, (don’t skimp, get the good stuff)

 

  1. Combine arugula and pear in a salad bowl, add then dress the salad with olive oil and balsamic, salt and pepper. Top salad with lots of grated Parmesan.

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Got over ripe bananas? Let’s get cooking!

I know @TeriKing is the queen of recipes…but try this! My Sunday afternoon project. Breakfast for my husband for the next week or so! Pre-heat oven 350. Grease bread loaf pan. Put together in bowl: 1 1/2 cups...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT