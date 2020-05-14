Easy Chicken Soup ~

Chicken Soup is always a good idea, especially on a rainy weekend. This recipe takes a few shortcuts but that saves you more time for that jigsaw puzzle.
INGREDIENTS:
-
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup carrots, peeled and sliced thin
- 2 stalks of celery peeled and sliced thin
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 64 ounces low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
- 12 ounces wide egg noodles (or your favorite noodles or pasta)
- 2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken (save time and use a store bought rotisserie chicken)
- 3 to 4 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped
- optional salt, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium heat.
- Add the carrots, celery, onion, and sauté for about 7 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften.
- Add the garlic and sauté for another minute.
- Next add the chicken broth, bay leaves, oregano, pepper, and bring to a boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring every so often.
- Add the chicken and parsley and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes, or until chicken is warmed through. Taste soup and add salt to taste.
- We serve this soup as is, but you might want egg noodles. Just boil water and add wide egg noodles until cooked through. Strain noodles and spoon into individual bowls, about 1/3 of the bowl. Ladle soup over noodles. This keeps the soup from getting too starchy and allows those non noodle keto fans a good bowl of soup too….lol. Enjoy ~