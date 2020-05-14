fbpx
Easy Chicken Soup ~

Teri King
May 14, 2020

Chicken Soup is always a good idea, especially on a rainy weekend.  This recipe takes a few shortcuts but that saves you more time for that jigsaw puzzle.

INGREDIENTS:

    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 cup carrots, peeled and sliced thin 
    • 2 stalks of celery peeled and sliced thin
    • 1 cup diced yellow onion
    • 2 garlic cloves, minced
    • 64 ounces low-sodium chicken broth
    • 2 bay leaves
    • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
    • 1 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
    • 12 ounces wide egg noodles (or your favorite noodles or pasta)
    • 2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken (save time and use a store bought rotisserie chicken)
    • 3 to 4 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped
    • optional salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium heat.
  2. Add the carrots, celery, onion, and sauté for about 7 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften. 
  3. Add the garlic and sauté for another minute.
  4. Next add the chicken broth, bay leaves, oregano, pepper, and bring to a boil.  Turn heat down and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring every so often.
  5. Add the chicken and parsley and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes, or until chicken is warmed through. Taste soup and add salt to taste. 
  6. We serve this soup as is, but you might want egg noodles.  Just boil water and add wide egg noodles until cooked through.  Strain noodles and spoon into individual bowls, about 1/3 of the bowl.  Ladle soup over noodles.  This keeps the soup from getting too starchy and allows those non noodle keto fans a good bowl of soup too….lol.  Enjoy ~

