Egg Salad….more than just mayo

Egg Salad is always good, but sometimes can get a bit boring. Kick up your egg salad with lemon juice…celery…heck it’s ok to add some parsley too.
Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion
- 1/4 celery
- 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- chopped Italian parsley
Directions
- Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
- Place the chopped eggs in a bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise, mustard, green onion and celery and lemon juice. Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Stir, sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve on your favorite bread.