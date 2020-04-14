fbpx
Egg Salad….more than just mayo

Teri King
April 14, 2020

Egg Salad is always good, but sometimes can get a bit boring.  Kick up your egg salad with lemon juice…celery…heck it’s ok to add some parsley too.

Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onion
  • 1/4 celery
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • chopped Italian parsley

Directions

  1. Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
  2. Place the chopped eggs in a bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise, mustard, green onion and celery and lemon juice.  Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Stir, sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve on your favorite bread.

