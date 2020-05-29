Fried Chicken, always a winner ~

Ingredients
1 broiler or fryer chicken, 3 pounds or so, cut up
1 cup of buttermilk
- COATING:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground sage
- 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
- Oil for frying
Directions
Clean chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Place chicken in large flat dish, pour buttermilk over chicken and soak in for 1 hour minimum or leave overnight in the refrigerator.
Mix dry ingredients for coating and add chicken, one piece at a time, covering all the chicken. Let coated chicken rest on a piece of wax paper for around 15-20 minutes to let it dry.
In a Dutch oven or other deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil, (canola oil best) to 350. Fry chicken uncovered until coating is dark golden brown and there is no pink on the meat, about 7-8 minutes per side. Keep turning until cooked on all sides. Drain on paper towels.