Fried Chicken, always a winner ~

Ingredients

1 broiler or fryer chicken, 3 pounds or so, cut up

1 cup of buttermilk

Directions

Clean chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Place chicken in large flat dish, pour buttermilk over chicken and soak in for 1 hour minimum or leave overnight in the refrigerator.

Mix dry ingredients for coating and add chicken, one piece at a time, covering all the chicken. Let coated chicken rest on a piece of wax paper for around 15-20 minutes to let it dry.

In a Dutch oven or other deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil, (canola oil best) to 350. Fry chicken uncovered until coating is dark golden brown and there is no pink on the meat, about 7-8 minutes per side. Keep turning until cooked on all sides. Drain on paper towels.