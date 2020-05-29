fbpx
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Fried chicken at Harlem EatUp!'s Third Annual Festival Weekend at Morningside Park on May 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Harlem EatUp!)
Fried Chicken, always a winner ~

Teri King
May 29, 2020

Ingredients

1 broiler or fryer chicken, 3 pounds or so, cut up

1 cup of buttermilk

 

  • COATING:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
  • Oil for frying

Directions

Clean chicken and pat dry with paper towels.  Place chicken in large flat dish, pour buttermilk over chicken and soak in for 1 hour minimum or leave overnight in the refrigerator.

Mix dry ingredients for coating and add chicken, one piece at a time, covering all the chicken.  Let coated chicken rest on a piece of wax paper for around 15-20 minutes to let it dry.

In a Dutch oven or other deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil, (canola oil best) to 350.  Fry chicken uncovered until coating is dark golden brown and there is no pink on the meat, about 7-8 minutes per side.  Keep turning until cooked on all sides.  Drain on paper towels.

Teri King

