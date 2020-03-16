Instant Pot Frozen Chicken and Rice Bowl with Jalapeno ~

Hearty and comforting and delish ~ This Instant Pot Chicken recipe is pretty simple and you can add crunchy veggies, whatever you have in the fridge.
INGREDIENTS
- 1–2 large jalapeños fresh or canned
- 1 lb frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- salt and pepper
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/3 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup brown rice, uncooked
- 1 1/4 cup water
- 1 1/2 tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp. rice vinegar
FOR BOWL:
- shredded cabbage
- cucumber, diced
- avocado, pitted and sliced
- matchstick carrots
- radishes, sliced or diced
- chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- Slice the jalapeños in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Then slice into thin half-moons. Set aside. (dice canned)
- Arrange the frozen chicken breasts in the inner pot of the Instant Pot. (Make sure the breasts are not stuck together, To separate, place in a bowl of cold water in the sink for a bit). Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Pour the chicken stock over the breasts. Toss in the sliced jalapeños.
- Set the Instant Pot rack on top of the chicken breasts, stock, and jalapeños.
- Place a heat-safe bowl on top of the rack. Add the cup of uncooked brown rice and 1 1/4 cup water to the bowl and stir.
- Put the lid on the Instant Pot and seal the valve. Set the pressure cooker to 12 minutes on high.
- After cooking time has elapsed, allow to pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Let the meat rest for an additional 5 minutes, then shred using two forks. Stir in the tablespoon of light mayo and the rice vinegar.
- Fluff the rice. To serve, portion out the desired amount of shredded cabbage in bowls. Then top with brown rice, followed by the shredded jalapeño chicken. Top with cucumber, avocado, carrot, radish, cilantro, and a few spoonfuls of juice from the Instant Pot.