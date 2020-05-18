Little Cheesecakes Everywhere….

I love these anytime, especially over Holiday weekends like Memorial Day. A little whipped cream with blueberries and a strawberry on top and you’ve go a regular red, white and blue salute. The are easily prepared the night before and safely consumed since everyone gets their individual portion. Enjoy with your family this Holiday Weekend.
Ingredients
For the Crust
- 16 Graham Crackers
- 4 tbsp melted butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
For the Cheesecake
- 1 pound cream cheese room temperature
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 eggs room temperature
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/3 cup sour cream
Instructions
For the Crust:
-
Preheat oven to 350F. Line cupcake tins with papers.
-
Crush Graham crackers with rolling pin or food processor and pulse until broken into small pieces. Add sugar and cinnamon until mixed in completely. Pour in melted butter and stir well.
-
Use a tablespoon to transfer the mixture to your cupcake tin. Press into a flat layer you can use back of spoon or a small tool like a shot glass. Bake for about 5 minutes at 350, or until fragrant and a a slightly darker golden color. Remove from oven, set aside.
For the Filling:
-
Add cream cheese (room temperature) and mix at medium speed to cream.
-
Add the sugar and the salt to the bowl and mix on medium until creamy. Scrape bowl down.
-
Add sour cream and vanilla extract, mix well then add the eggs and yolks one at a time. Scrape the bowl down and mix until completely smooth.
-
Transfer the cheesecake mixture to your cupcake tin with a spoon or an ice cream scooper. Fill about 3/4 the way up to the top.
-
Bake at 350F for 15-18 minutes. Shut oven off and let cheesecakes sit for 10 more minutes in closed oven. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.
- Serve at room temperature or chill.
- Garnish with dollops of whipped cream, fresh organic berries, canned pie filling if you like, or even chocolate.