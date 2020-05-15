Nacho Throwdown with Guy Fieri and Bill Murray LIVE today ~

It’s a LIVE Nacho competition between Guy Fieri and Bill Murray today at 2pm. All the fun is to help raise money for RERF, the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Guy has helped raise over $22 Million to assist restaurant employees out of work due to Covid 19. Check out the LIVE stream 2pm today on the Food Network Face Book Page Click here for more, it should be hilarious and please donate if you are able to.

Here’s a bonus recipe for Pesto Turkey Burgers (sorry there’s a technical problem at the start but it goes away)