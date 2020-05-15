fbpx
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Guy Fieri attends the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Nacho Throwdown with Guy Fieri and Bill Murray LIVE today ~

Teri King
May 15, 2020

It’s a LIVE Nacho competition between Guy Fieri and Bill Murray today at 2pm.  All the fun is to help raise money for RERF, the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.  Guy has helped raise over $22 Million to assist restaurant employees out of work due to Covid 19.  Check out the LIVE stream 2pm today on the Food Network Face Book Page Click here for more, it should be hilarious and please donate if you are able to.

Here’s a bonus recipe for Pesto Turkey Burgers (sorry there’s a technical problem at the start but it goes away)

 

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

