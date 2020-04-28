Pasta Puttanesca

Don’t let the anchovies scare you or the kids away from this spicy dish. They melt when you cook them and the flavor they add is unmatched. This is an easy pantry recipe, you probably already have most of the ingredients and it only takes a little while and you’re back in Naples! INGREDIENTS 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 5 anchovy fillets, chopped 4 large garlic cloves, finely chopped 3 cups of canned whole tomatoes and juice chopped salt 2 tablespoons drained capers 2 teaspoons fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried 1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper 1/2 cup black olives, halved, pitted (about 10 olives) 3/4 pound spaghetti Grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese

Instructions Put olive oil and anchovies in a large skillet on low heat and stir until anchovies dissolve. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes with puree and a pinch of salt and increase heat to medium-high. Once it starts boiling, turn down to low heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cook pasta in large pot of boiling salted water until it’s about 3/4 way done, still firm to bite. Drain pasta; return to skillet with tomatoes.. Add oregano, capers and olives. Toss over low heat until sauce coats pasta, about 3 minutes. Serve with cheese.