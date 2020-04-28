fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Pasta Alla Puttanesca with garlic, olives, capers, tomato and anchois fish.
96.5 KOIT BlogTeri KingTeri's Recipes

Pasta Puttanesca

Teri King
April 28, 2020

 

Don’t let the anchovies scare you or the kids away from this spicy dish.  They melt when you cook them and the flavor they add is unmatched.  This is an easy pantry recipe, you probably already have most of the ingredients and it only takes a little while and you’re back in Naples!

 

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 anchovy fillets, chopped

4 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 cups of canned whole tomatoes and juice chopped

salt

2 tablespoons drained capers

2 teaspoons fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried

1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

1/2 cup black olives, halved, pitted (about 10 olives)

3/4 pound spaghetti

Grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese

Instructions

    1. Put olive oil and anchovies in a large skillet on low heat and stir until anchovies dissolve.

    2. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes with puree and a pinch of salt and increase heat to medium-high.  Once it starts boiling, turn down to low heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

    3. Meanwhile, cook pasta in large pot of boiling salted water until it’s about 3/4 way done, still firm to bite. Drain pasta; return to skillet with tomatoes.. Add oregano, capers and olives. Toss over low heat until sauce coats pasta, about 3 minutes. Serve with cheese.

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT