Slow Cooker Ribs ~ mmmm

Ingredients
3 pounds baby back ribs, trimmed
salt, black pepper and cayenne
1/2 cup of water
1/2 onion sliced
2 cloves of minced garlic
1 18 ounce bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce
Instructions
Season ribs with salt and pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne
Pour water into slow cooker. Layer the ribs into the slow cooker meat side facing out. Top the ribs with onion and garlic.
Cook on High for 4 hours (or Low for 8 hours).
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Transfer ribs to a baking sheet. Discard onion and garlic. Coat ribs with barbeque sauce.
Bake in preheated oven until the sauce caramelizes and sticks to the meat, 10 to 15 minutes.