Slow Cooker Ribs ~ mmmm

Teri King
May 7, 2020

Ingredients

3 pounds baby back ribs, trimmed

salt, black pepper and cayenne

1/2 cup of water

1/2 onion sliced

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 18 ounce bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce

Instructions

Season ribs with salt and pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne

Pour water into slow cooker. Layer the ribs into the slow cooker meat side facing out. Top the ribs with onion and garlic.

Cook on High for 4 hours (or Low for 8 hours).

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Transfer ribs to a baking sheet. Discard onion and garlic. Coat ribs with barbeque sauce.

Bake in preheated oven until the sauce caramelizes and sticks to the meat, 10 to 15 minutes.

 
 

