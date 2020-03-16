Tuna and Macaroni Cheese Casserole ~ seriously??

Two of my favorite things, tuna fish and macaroni and cheese meet ~ This comfort food is ready and waiting in your pantry to feed the family. Serve with a tossed salad and enjoy ~
- 8 ounces elbow macaroni
- 10 ounces tuna (drained)
- 6 tablespoons butter (divided use)
- 1 small onion finely chopped (1/3 cup)
- 1/2 green bell pepper (finely chopped)
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon salt or seasoned salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup frozen peas (thawed)
- 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup or cream of celery
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese cheddar jack blend is good, but you can use your favorite cheese
- 1 cup soft fine breadcrumbs
Steps to Make It
Heat the oven to 350 F. Butter a 2-quart casserole.
Cook macaroni until tender (al dente), drain and rinse.Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large saucepan, add chopped onions and bell pepper and sauté over low heat for about 3 to 4 minutes, until tender.
Add flour, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring, for about 1 to 2 minutes.
Add milk and condensed soup and stir over low heat until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
Add cooked drained macaroni, flaked tuna, peas, and about half of the cheese to sauce mixture, stirring constantly.
Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole; top with remaining shredded cheese.
Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and toss with the breadcrumbs until thoroughly coated. Scatter the crumbs over the cheese layer.
Bake the casserole for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the crumb topping is nicely browned.
