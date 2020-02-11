“Text for Humanity” Lets You Send Uplifting Texts to Total Strangers

Here is an easy way to fit in a random act of kindness. It literally takes two minutes.

There is a nonprofit called Mental Health America that has been around for over 100 years.They recently launched a new program that lets you send inspirational text messages to total STRANGERS.

It is called Text for Humanity. Here is how it works: It takes about one minute to join.You text your first name . . . the country you’re from . . . and a short, uplifting message that’s no more than 160 characters.

A random person somewhere in the world will get it. Then YOU’LL get a positive message from someone else a few minutes later.

You have to sign up to get the texts. So they only go to people who want to get them.; Over 10,000 messages have already been sent.

If you want to try it out, just text the word “JOIN” to the number 37352 Then it’ll guide you through the rest.