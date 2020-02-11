NOW PLAYING
close up businessman holding smartphone for checking work or make appointment and using application for manage job or surf the internet at outside office , technology lifestyle concept
96.5 KOIT BlogFeel Good

“Text for Humanity” Lets You Send Uplifting Texts to Total Strangers

Hope Bidegainberry
February 11, 2020

Here is an easy way to fit in a random act of kindness. It literally takes two minutes.

There is a nonprofit called Mental Health America that has been around for over 100 years.They recently launched a new program that lets you send inspirational text messages to total STRANGERS.

It is called Text for Humanity. Here is how it works: It takes about one minute to join.You text your first name . . . the country you’re from . . . and a short, uplifting message that’s no more than 160 characters.

A random person somewhere in the world will get it. Then YOU’LL get a positive message from someone else a few minutes later.

You have to sign up to get the texts. So they only go to people who want to get them.; Over 10,000 messages have already been sent.

If you want to try it out, just text the word “JOIN” to the number 37352 Then it’ll guide you through the rest.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Boris

Meet Boris! He is a sweet 9 year old gentleman loaded with personality. Although he’s a whopping 81lbs, our volunteers say he is a joy to take for a walk! This gentle giant will literally stop and smell the roses. Boris...

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT