Don’t get me wrong, I can’t wait to see J Lo & Shakira this weekend for the Big Game. But I can’t help but remember the awesome performance Prince performed on February 4th 2007 in Miami at Super Bowl XLI. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears but all I remember is this performance from Prince. Like so many other I still miss him so much and wish he was with us. I love hearing the tech guys talk about the logistics of putting on this show….in the rain. RIP Prince