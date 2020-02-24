The Clam Chowder Cook-Off results from Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Every year Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk holds the Clam Chowder Cook-Offwhich happened this weekend. It is always a two day event. The amateurs compete on Saturday while the pros compete on Sunday. They compete in both the best Boston and Manhattan Clam Chowders. Competitors from all over the South Bay and beyond competed in these categories:
Best Boston:
Amateur:
1st – Spud Brothers, Tim Dellgard, Idaho
2nd – Silence of the Clams, Brian Edwards, Campbell
3rd – Small Clams Court, Thuong Do, San Jose
Pros:
1st – Latin Asian Fusion, Roddy Diaz, Scotts Valley
2nd – JV’s BBQ Catering, John Viray, San Jose
3rd – Sutter Sea Monsters, Corby Chavez, Santa Cruz
Best Manhattan:
Amateur:
1st – DragonMama’s Portguese Red, Michele Hartmangruber, Fremont
2nd – Manhattan Madhatters, Todd Rumbaugh, Santa Cruz
3rd – Yosemite Clams, Scott Goodrich, Santa Cruz
Pros:
1st – Midgley’s Public House – Michael Midgley, Stockton
2nd – East Side Eatery, Derek Rupp, Santa Cruz
3rd – Mad Matt’s Beyond the Chowder Bowl, Santa Cruz
For the entire results click here:
Congratulations to all of the winners. See you next year.