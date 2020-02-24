The Clam Chowder Cook-Off results from Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Every year Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk holds the Clam Chowder Cook-Offwhich happened this weekend. It is always a two day event. The amateurs compete on Saturday while the pros compete on Sunday. They compete in both the best Boston and Manhattan Clam Chowders. Competitors from all over the South Bay and beyond competed in these categories:

Best Boston:

Amateur:

1st – Spud Brothers, Tim Dellgard, Idaho

2nd – Silence of the Clams, Brian Edwards, Campbell

3rd – Small Clams Court, Thuong Do, San Jose

Pros:

1st – Latin Asian Fusion, Roddy Diaz, Scotts Valley

2nd – JV’s BBQ Catering, John Viray, San Jose

3rd – Sutter Sea Monsters, Corby Chavez, Santa Cruz

Best Manhattan:

Amateur:

1st – DragonMama’s Portguese Red, Michele Hartmangruber, Fremont

2nd – Manhattan Madhatters, Todd Rumbaugh, Santa Cruz

3rd – Yosemite Clams, Scott Goodrich, Santa Cruz

Pros:

1st – Midgley’s Public House – Michael Midgley, Stockton

2nd – East Side Eatery, Derek Rupp, Santa Cruz

3rd – Mad Matt’s Beyond the Chowder Bowl, Santa Cruz

For the entire results click here:

Best Theming Team

Most Tasted

People’s Choice

Congratulations to all of the winners. See you next year.