The Matrix 4 will film in San Francisco here’s how you could be in it

Freska
January 24, 2020

There have been sightings of The Matrix cast members around the Bay!  They will be filming in San Francisco February 5th – March 1st and looking for extras and background! Dwyer Casting is accepting head shots and the following:

Must be available to work a Full Day (12 hours or longer per day)

Must be legal to work in the US.  Must bring valid Photo ID & Social Security Card or Passport with you to set

Must be 18+

You can create a profile to view all of their casting notices here.

For more details on the project click here.

