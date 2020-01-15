NOW PLAYING
The Pearson family is back tonight on This Is Us

Freska
January 14, 2020

This is hands down my favorite show!!  There is so much emotion and filled with real life events in this show.  I particularly love Jack Pearson for the complicated but loving man he is.  He is always striving to do the right thing and loves his wife with a passion.  I would have to say that the family issues the Pearsons encounter mirrors what families of today deal with.  They have had episodes around foster children, adoption, multi-racial families and dealing with society and it’s convoluted views, marriage and in-laws just to name a few.  I suggest you take a peak at it when you can.  I don’t think you will disappointed.  Here is the trailer for Season 4.

 

 

What's Next for the Pearsons on This Is Us Season 4

More surprises are still ahead… This Is Us returns Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

Posted by This Is Us on Saturday, January 11, 2020

