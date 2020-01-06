NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogTeri King

The saddest chore of the New Year

Teri King
January 6, 2020

Taking down the Christmas Tree is one of the hardest days of the year.  If I could I would leave it up all year round.  But if I did that, the neighbors would start looking at me like I’m crazy, and well they’re already doing that!  Lol.  Any hoo ~ When do you take your tree down?  It’s a job and a half ~

The hardest part is getting those ornaments at the top of the tree.

Buster’s like “I was just getting used to that being there..what are you doing??”

Part 1 taking all the ornaments off the tree, part 2 tonight..packing everything up.

Happy New Year!  #freshstart

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Living With Animals: 100 Years Ago

How the heck did it become 2020? This first column of the new decade, join me in Mr. Peabody’s Way-Back Machine (remember?) for a decade-by-decade peek at animal welfare over the past century. The year is 1920, the so...

Pet Of The Week: Penny

You know how irritating it is when you need a penny, but can never find one? Well, in the case of Penny the Brown Tabby, you’ll never have to worry about not having a penny when you need one. This spayed female five...

Upcoming Events

Mon 06

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Mon 06

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Sat 11

Harlem Globetrotters

January 11
San Francisco CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT