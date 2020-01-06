The saddest chore of the New Year

Taking down the Christmas Tree is one of the hardest days of the year. If I could I would leave it up all year round. But if I did that, the neighbors would start looking at me like I’m crazy, and well they’re already doing that! Lol. Any hoo ~ When do you take your tree down? It’s a job and a half ~

The hardest part is getting those ornaments at the top of the tree.

Buster’s like “I was just getting used to that being there..what are you doing??”

Part 1 taking all the ornaments off the tree, part 2 tonight..packing everything up.

Happy New Year! #freshstart