NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodFreskaPets

Do you have deer near where you live?

Freska
January 28, 2020

I spend a lot of time in Belmont because one of my family members lives there. There are many deer crossing signs too but for a while I had not seen any. One evening I saw three! I was so excited because I think deer are such beautiful animals and every time I see them I am reminded that we are in their territory as I saw them walking around in the neighborhood which at one time was just trees and nature and not filled with cars and people.

It makes me sad when I see deer that have been hit and on the side of the road. One night as I was driving down 280 south and just got on to 92 east something told me to slow down and I’m so glad I did.

If you have ever driven on that overpass you already know that to the right is mountains and to the left is 280 south. That night I came across a deer that crept up onto the road. It looked like it may have just crossed the 280 freeway and just needed to cross the bit of road on the overpass to get to the mountainous side. I slowed the car down to almost a complete stop so the deer had time to think and not flee into the wrong direction. It looked at me and luckily there were no other cars on the road. It was just me and the deer. We stared at each other for a few seconds and I whispered to myself, “Go head. You can go.” The deer was able to get to the other side and I proceeded to drive over the over pass.

I encourage everyone to abide by the deer crossing signs and just be very aware especially at night. It is our responsibility to keep these animals safe from harm. The pictures I included were of the deer that I saw just last week walking around looking for food.

I do remember a while back in the foothills of San Jose there was a senior community that had to sterilize the deer population.  The deer were no longer just leaving people alone and becoming aggressive and sometimes attacked dogs!  It was actually approved by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.  I guess I was lucky that these deer I took pictures of didn’t seem to mind!

 

Freska

Listen to me every weekday from 3pm to 8pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Neera

Neera, a 3 yr old German Shepherd mix, is a goofy, active pup who loves a good play session. She is learning to sit, is good with handling and needs an active family who will include her in their activities. OK with...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Yukon

Yukon is a handsome 7 years young Alaskan Malamute mix with luxurious light brown fur. He is a very sweet boy who likes other dogs and people. He truly deserves a second chance with a loving family. He’d do well...

Upcoming Events

Tue 28

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT