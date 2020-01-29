NOW PLAYING

Attack Of The Puppies

Take a look at this adorable video below of these Golden Retriever puppies who launch at cuteness attach on this toddler! #TooCute

Hayward Animal Shelter: Neera

Neera, a 3 yr old German Shepherd mix, is a goofy, active pup who loves a good play session. She is learning to sit, is good with handling and needs an active family who will include her in their activities. OK with...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Yukon

Yukon is a handsome 7 years young Alaskan Malamute mix with luxurious light brown fur. He is a very sweet boy who likes other dogs and people. He truly deserves a second chance with a loving family. He’d do well...

Upcoming Events

Wed 29

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

