They’re Rebooting “Planet of the Apes” Again Disney Style

Hope Bidegainberry
February 21, 2020

Can we please just pick one Planet of the Apes timeline and stick to it?

Disney is reportedly going to reboot the franchise yet again, which they can do because they own it now, after buying 20th Century Studios.

Planet of the Apes started off as a novel in 1963. The CLASSIC movie version starring CHARLTON HESTON was released in 1968, and was followed by four sequels. It was also spun off into a TV series and a cartoon.

TIM BURTON remade it in 2001, but his version wasn’t very well-received.

More recently, there was a three-movie prequel series, starting with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” in 2011. The movies starred& ANDY SERKIS as the chimpanzee Caesar. The last one came out in 2017.

