When Napa 3rd grader Ryan Kyote heard about children not being able to pay for their lunch debt, he got upset. Then he took action. With the help of mom Ryan dipped into his allowance and used $74 to pay off his 3rd grade classmates debt. Ryan inspired laws across the country to banish lunch shaming and was recognized by Time Magazine, way to go Ryan!

