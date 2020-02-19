Too much carrot juice can turn your skin orange

I always wondered if too much carrot juice could turn your skin orange. The answer is yes! I love to juice and blend fruits and vegetables. I absolutely love carrot juice and I did see that at one time my skin did turn color. I gave it a rest after that and didn’t drink any for months. Carrot juice is rich in beta carotene. According to Medical News Today:

“The human body converts beta carotene into vitamin A (retinol) – beta carotene is a precursor of vitamin A. We need vitamin A for healthy skin and mucus membranes, our immune system, and good eye health and vision. Vitamin A can be sourced from the food we eat, through beta carotene, for example, or in supplement form.”

It is healthy for us but too much of it can give your skin an orange/yellow tint. It’s called carotenemia.

I just bought 3 bags of organic carrots and juiced them and mixed it with freshly squeezed oranges. It tastes amazing! I know I have to be careful so I don’t turn orange though. I’ll probably take a break after this round. I really love the green juice recipe at Sidewalk Juice. I’ll have to figure that one out!!