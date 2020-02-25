NOW PLAYING
Cute little girl ready for the Tooth Fairy to come
Tooth Fairy Payouts Jumped 33 Cents This Year

Hope Bidegainberry
February 25, 2020

I remember getting 50 cents from the Tooth Fairy, and I was happy with that!

Apparently the Tooth Fairy is feeling a little more generous this year .

The insurance company Delta Dental has something called the Tooth Fairy Index, which tracks how much the Tooth Fairy leaves for a tooth. And the average payout jumped 33 cents to over FOUR BUCKS per tooth.

The national average now sits at $4.03, up from $3.70 last year. But that’s still lower than the all-time high of more than $4.50 in 2017.

Kids in the Northeast are currently getting the biggest payouts at $4.35 on average. In the South, it’s 4.01 . . . out West, $3.97 . . . and kids in the Midwest are getting hosed, at just $3.71 per tooth.

So is four bucks a tooth fair? Or too much? Another recent survey asked over 7,500 people. And 53% said somewhere between $1 and $5 sounds about right.

11% said less than $1 per tooth . . . 3% said more than $20 . . . and roughly 1 in 7 Americans think kids should get NOTHING from the Tooth Fairy.

