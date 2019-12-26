NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT Blog

Top 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2020

Hope Bidegainberry
December 26, 2019

Believe it or not, 2020 is just three weeks away . . . so IMDB (the Internet Movie Database) has put together a list of the 10 most anticipated movies of next year, based onpage views for various upcoming movies.

Here they are, along with their expected release dates:

  1. Margot Robbie’s DC Comics movie “Birds of Prey”, February 7th

2.Sonic the Hedgehog, February 14th

3.Top Gun: Maverick, June 26th

4. The James Bond movie No Time to Die, April 8th

5.The Marvel movie Black Widow, May 1st

6. The live-action Mulan, March 27th

7. Gal Gadot’s DC Comics movie Wonder Woman 1984, June 5th

8. The sci-fi movie “Dune”, December 18th.  No word yet on a trailer for it.

9.The prequel to the “Kingsman” series The King’s Man, September 18th

10.“Fast & Furious 9”, May 22th. The trailer will be released next month.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Hershey

This little ball of fire is Hershey! She is 2-years-old and loves to stay active, whether that be through exercise or keeping her mind active. After a great training or running session, she would love to share a protein...

Pet Of The Week: Lucy

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to be more active and get into shape? Then meet your new workout partner. Lucy is a six-year old spayed female German Shepherd and is also looking for someone who wants to add more...

Upcoming Events

Thu 26

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 26

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Thu 26

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 26

Six Flags Holiday In The Park

November 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vallejo CA
United States
Sun 29

Straight No Chaser

December 29 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT