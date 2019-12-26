Top 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2020

Believe it or not, 2020 is just three weeks away . . . so IMDB (the Internet Movie Database) has put together a list of the 10 most anticipated movies of next year, based onpage views for various upcoming movies.

Here they are, along with their expected release dates:

Margot Robbie’s DC Comics movie “Birds of Prey”, February 7th

2.“Sonic the Hedgehog“, February 14th

3.“Top Gun: Maverick“, June 26th

4. The James Bond movie “No Time to Die“, April 8th

5.The Marvel movie “Black Widow“, May 1st

6. The live-action “Mulan“, March 27th

7. Gal Gadot’s DC Comics movie “Wonder Woman 1984“, June 5th

8. The sci-fi movie “Dune”, December 18th. No word yet on a trailer for it.

9.The prequel to the “Kingsman” series “The King’s Man“, September 18th

10.“Fast & Furious 9”, May 22th. The trailer will be released next month.