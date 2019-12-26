Top 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2020

Believe it or not, 2020 is just three weeks away . . . so IMDB (the Internet Movie Database) has put together a list of the 10 most anticipated movies of next year, based onpage views for various upcoming movies.
Here they are, along with their expected release dates:
- Margot Robbie’s DC Comics movie “Birds of Prey”, February 7th
2.“Sonic the Hedgehog“, February 14th
3.“Top Gun: Maverick“, June 26th
4. The James Bond movie “No Time to Die“, April 8th
5.The Marvel movie “Black Widow“, May 1st
6. The live-action “Mulan“, March 27th
7. Gal Gadot’s DC Comics movie “Wonder Woman 1984“, June 5th
8. The sci-fi movie “Dune”, December 18th. No word yet on a trailer for it.
9.The prequel to the “Kingsman” series “The King’s Man“, September 18th
10.“Fast & Furious 9”, May 22th. The trailer will be released next month.