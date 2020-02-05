NOW PLAYING
Treat yourself to a spa day for Valentine's Day

Freska
February 4, 2020

With Valentine’s Day around the corner why not treat yourself to a spa day!  You deserve it!  The last facial I got was on the Disney Dream last  year and it was a great feeling.  My last facial was probably 10 or more years ago so I was due for it.  Spa days can also get quite expensive depending on what services you are getting.  I got an ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Precision Peel and I actually asked my aesthetician to take some pictures of me lol!!  Yeah.  I’m one of “those”.  It was beautiful and on a boat in the Bahamas.

 

It cost me about $129 for 50 minutes.  Let’s face it though, we can’t always treat ourselves to something like that but we are truly deserving of some pampering.  This Valentine’s Day I’m going to do a DIY spa day for myself and my daughters that we can do on each other.

I found an article of fun stuff you can do at home like:

Staging your spa area

Making a hair mask or treatment

A sheet mask for your face

A hand and foot treatment

To see what you need click here and plan a great spa day for Valentine’s Day on a budget!

 

 

