Try My Super Simple “Peppermint Bark” Recipe .

This recipe is so easy and it tastes and looks like is was professionally made.

2 bags dark chocolate chips

2 bags white chocolate chips

1 Box of candy canes (crushed inside a zip lock baggie)

Wax paper

2 cookie sheets

Cover cookie sheets with wax paper.

(vary amounts according to quantity you’re making)

Melt dark chocolate chips in the microwave.

Spread on cookie sheets and put in fridge until hard.

Melt white chocolate chips in microwave (note the melt time is different for dark and white chocolate. Make sure not to burn the white chocolate)

Carefully spread white chocolate on top the the cooled dark chocolate. Make sure this is done quickly so the white chocolate doesn’t melt the dark chocolate below and doesn’t mix the two together!

While white chocolate is still soft, press crushed peppermint into surface and put the whole thing back in fridge to harden.

When fully hardened, break into pieces and wrap in pretty candy bags or cookie tins! Done!

Merry Christmas!