NOW PLAYING
LISSE, NETHERLANDS - MAY 01: A general view of the floral displays on show at Keukenhof Gardens on May 01, 2019 in Lisse, Netherlands. The flower park is open to the public from from March 21 till May 19 and the theme for the 2019 flower exhibition is ‘Flower Power’, with 800 varieties of tulips on display. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogTeri King

Tulipmania! It’s on at Pier 39 through February 8th – 17th

Teri King
February 5, 2020

A perfect time to visit Pier 39!  Enjoy Tulipmania, over 39,000 tulips in bloom for the annual flower festival!  Enjoy free guided tours daily at 10am.  Or click here to download a self guided tour!  

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

BREAKING: Baby YODA will return!

 Disney +“Star Wars” original spinoff series “the Mandalorian” is returning for Season 2 in October! That means Baby Yoda will return! Also floated the possibility of infusing “The Mandalorian” with more characters and...

Are You A Traveler Or Just A Tourist?

When you travel, do you act like a REAL traveler who appreciates the experience, or are you just another tourist? A recent survey asked people to name the top signs someone is not just another tourist. Here are the top...

Husky Confused By Puppy Addition

Take a look at this adorable video below of these people who brought home the newest addition to the family, this puppy. Watch below of see out this Husky reacts to him!

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Hornblower Cruises And Events

February 3 - February 9
Sat 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT