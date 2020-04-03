5 AWESOME Ideas to Feel Good This Weekend

It’s been a couple of weeks since most of the world has come to a standstill. And while our new reality seems to be a touch less daunting it has been a big adjustment for all of us. While we are sheltering-in-place I hope Ronnie’s Awesome List helps generate new energy and ideas to make the most of this unique time together. Follow me on social media as I am always posting up-to-date offerings from other sources and share resources with others. If you have ideas you want me to cover please contact me. I always love hearing from you. Stay healthy, support local businesses and non-profits and be extra patient with one another.

Here are 5 AWESOME ideas to get you through the weekend:

During these tough times when the world seems uncontrollable our Bay Area museums, businesses, libraries and more are making sure that families thrive online during these unprecedented times. Here is a growing list of all local establishments and resources are offering incredible programs that can help you and your family adjust to the changes and help families thrive. We constantly update the Ronnie’s Awesome List Coronavirus Online Entertainment Guide

CuriOdyssey’s Virtual First Friday Night! April 3, 5:30pm, meet Beetlelady entomologist Stephanie Dole, PhD, and tour her at-home insect collection. See a birdeater tarantula and Jerusalem cricket up-close. Look through a drawer full of bug molting artifacts and learn about how insects grow. Dance to songs by Joe Bug of the Bug Family Band in this virtual community event that will excite your mind and warm your heart.

It might seem early to talk about Mother’s Day but given the situation we are in you may want to prepare in advance to make sure mom’s special day doesn’t fall to the wayside. Here are my personal favs