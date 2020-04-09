50 Fun Things to do During a Pandemic

Hey friends,
Now that I got your attention with Jelly Beans – let’s get ready for Easter weekend!
Really? You’re out of ideas ALREADY? lol Listen, I’m a mom. #WeGotThisBayArea!
- Complete a puzzle!
- Start a journal or blog.
- Dust off your old instruments and play on!
- Start a group text thread with friends. Toss in some great memories and relive the glory days.
- Take on a Rubik’s Cube. (Ahem. Don’t cheat and move the stickers around!)
- Write a poem. Perfect for Mother’s Day around the corner!
- Learn a language. Really. Brilliant!
- Even though it’s not the same – give yourself a spa treatment! Ya never know. You might love it more!
- Meditate. Ho-Hum the day away!
- Google puppies. Then look through EVERY.SINGLE.PICTURE!
- Read a book that isn’t depressing. Go for the self help ones!
- Watch Tangled. If Rapunzel can spent days on end in a castle – so can you!
- Handwrite cards and letters to friends and family. We all love that!
- Learn calligraphy. (YouTube tutorials all the way!)
- Put on a soap opera in the living room. Really. Grab a bar of soap and sing opera music!
- Play a board game. (My favorite board games are by The Op Games! Blank Slate is the best!)
- Rearrange your cabinets. Nothing feels better than organization!
- Search babies. Shiny, happy babies. Then watch videos of them laughing! The BEST!
- Spark some joy in your bedroom. No silly, I mean your closet! Clean out your closet and if the item doesn’t spark joy toss it out! (Marie Kondo is brilliant at The Art of Tidying Up.)
- Bake cookies and make a little care pack for the seniors on your street. They’ll love you for thinking of them!
- Clean out your junk drawers. ONLY spark joy! lol
- Try an at home workout video.
- Have a video happy hour! No drinks even needed…. share ridiculous jokes you found with friends!
- Draw a self portrait. (Be kind to you, remember?!)
- Sit down with an adult coloring book. (I’m terrible. I have a Swear Word Coloring Book! lol)
- Go GLAMPING in the living room! Build some tents and have some fun.
- Knit or crochet something for charity needs.
- Take a bubble bath.
- Write a story. Better yet? Write your LIFE story and what you dream of post pandemic.
- Fix things. That broken door knob? Fix it!
- Learn how to braid. Therapeutic!
- Take a bubble bath!
- Reflect on the last time you were the happiest in your life. Write it down! What were the variables that makes you feel that way?
- Roll around on a foam roller.
- Take an online dance class. (Walker Fisher is my hero! I take his classes at Uforia on California and can’t wait for him to return!
- Start a Gratefulness List. Have your housemates contribute to the list too!
- Toss out old products that never were used. Seriously? That mascara from 1987? Toss it out!
- Make coffee. Sniff your cup. Do it! Research shows that coffee sniffing helps put more pep in your step.
- Make your bed EVERY DAY. I’m telling you – it works! You won’t want to go lay back in it if it’s all prettied up!
- Make a Thank you bucket for the service folks still dropping and picking up things in front of your door. Put snacks, water and anything else that might make their day inside.
- Interview Grandparents. How fun, right? Call them up and ask questions about what their life struggles have been. You’ll be surprised – a pandemic is nothing new…
- Make a photo book from your phone!
- Get lost on TikTok! (I’m over there – get lost with me! Most fun ever!)
- Watch the Harry Potter Movies and have your kids do a movie report after each movie.
- Host an indoor scavenger hunt
- Rearrange your sock drawer. Really!
- Do your taxes. Ugh. Not sure how much joy that can bring unless you end up getting money back!
- Rearrange your furniture!
- Teach your dog a new trick!
- Sleep. Get lots of it!
Did I miss anything? Let me know what you’re doing at home!