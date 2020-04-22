fbpx
Get Great Ideas for Bay Area Earth Day Celebrations

Joey Fortman
April 22, 2020
We Share A Single Planet, Right?
Yep! We sure do! I know it’s not easy being stuck at home pondering how to celebrate the 50th glorious year of Earth Day so I brought my friend Ronnie in to give some great tips. Turns out she is VERY well prepared!
Special note from Ronnie: If this global pandemic isn’t a wake up call for climate change I don’t know what is. Our air is cleaner and wildlife is returning. The drastic actions for the coronavirus appears to have also slowed climate destruction making us healthier and reignite caring for our communities both here and abroad. Best of all it has not been difficult. When COVID-19 is behind us instead of returning to our old life consider holding on to these lessons in the fight against climate change. Our planet could use a little help from all of us. Wishing you a wonderful Earth Day!
Need some super fast ideas? 
– Watch an EARTH day live feed
– Start a Nature Journal with your kids! (Totally on our list today!)
– Build a Bird Feeder! (So many ‘not too hard’ ways or get super creative!)
– Tackle that home organizing project! Sort, Donate, Recycle – REPEAT!
– Start an indoor garden! (If you see my green thumb lemme know.)
– Commit to at least one reusable item. (I know I’m terrible to admit it – but we have an issue with using paper plates. I HATE DISHES!! However, I have to buckle up… stop hurting the Earth, Joey!)
Check out Ronnie’s Awesome List for ways to enjoy today in the Bay Area with 12 Ways to Celebrate the 50th Earth Day During Coronavirus, Self-Isolation and Social Distancing!

