Introducing… CLUCK NORRIS! The soft-crooning rooster who loves snacking on meal worms, napping on a bed of soft straw, and keeping you company. He’s looking for a home in a place that is zoned to allow a kind-tempered rooster who just wants a little space to call his own. If you know of such a place (Incorporated Hayward does not allow roosters) give Hayward Animal Services a call: (510) 293 – 7200