Hayward Animal Shelter: Cory

Hope Bidegainberry
March 24, 2020

Cory is an outgoing, 10 years young boy who loves head scratches and exploring his new environment. His previous guardian fell on hard times and sadly, had to rehome him. Neutered. Info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter,  they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/

“Hayward Animal Shelter will still be providing services essential to public safety and the safety of animals in the community during the county wide shelter-in-place.

They are looking for adopters and temporary foster homes for our adoptable pets. If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time. Can’t adopt, how about taking home one of our available shelter pets for a mini-vacation.

Adoption and foster applications are available online at https://www.haywardanimals.org/short-term-foster and https://www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions

Please submit your application to animal.services@hayward-ca.gov. All applications will be reviewed and initial conversations conducted by phone. Appointments to meet with your new permanent or temporary family member will be made at that time.

