Hayward Animal Shelter: Cory

Cory is an outgoing, 10 years young boy who loves head scratches and exploring his new environment. His previous guardian fell on hard times and sadly, had to rehome him. Neutered. Info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter, they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/