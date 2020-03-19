Hayward Animal Shelter: Cory

Cory is an outgoing, 10 years young sweetheart with luxurious long buff and white fur. He loves head scratches, exploring his new environment and he’ll eventually settle into your lap for a little TLC. His previous guardian fell on hard times and sadly, had to rehome him. Neutered. If you are interested in adopting Cory, please call the Hayward Animal Shelter first, at 510-293-7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter, they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/