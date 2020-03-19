Hayward Animal Shelter: Cory

Cory is an outgoing, 10 years young sweetheart with luxurious long buff and white fur. He loves head scratches, exploring his new environment and he’ll eventually settle into your lap for a little TLC. His previous guardian fell on hard times and sadly, had to rehome him. Neutered. If you are interested in adopting Cory, please call the Hayward Animal Shelter first, at 510-293-7200.
If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter, they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/
“Hayward Animal Shelter will still be providing services essential to public safety and the safety of animals in the community during the county wide shelter-in-place.
They are looking for adopters and temporary foster homes for our adoptable pets. If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time. Can’t adopt, how about taking home one of our available shelter pets for a mini-vacation.
Adoption and foster applications are available online at https://www.haywardanimals.org/short-term-foster and https://www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions
Please submit your application to animal.services@hayward-ca.gov. All applications will be reviewed and initial conversations conducted by phone. Appointments to meet with your new permanent or temporary family member will be made at that time.