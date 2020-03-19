Hayward Animal Shelter: Gaby

Gaby is a beautiful, albeit shy, 2 year old black and white tuxedo. She hopes a patient family, willing to give her some TLC to help build her self confidence and uncover her loving purr-sonality, will find her and take her home. She just needs a little understanding and love to help her blossom. Spayed. If you are interested in adopting Gaby, please call the Hayward Animal Shelter first, at 510-293-7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter, they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/