Hayward Animal Shelter: Gaby

Hope Bidegainberry
March 19, 2020

Gaby is a beautiful, albeit shy, 2 year old black and white tuxedo. She hopes a patient family, willing to give her some TLC to help build her self confidence and uncover her loving purr-sonality, will find her and take her home. She just needs a little understanding and love to help her blossom. Spayed. If you are interested in adopting Gaby, please call the Hayward Animal Shelter first, at 510-293-7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter,  they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/

“Hayward Animal Shelter will still be providing services essential to public safety and the safety of animals in the community during the county wide shelter-in-place.

They are looking for adopters and temporary foster homes for our adoptable pets. If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time. Can’t adopt, how about taking home one of our available shelter pets for a mini-vacation.

Adoption and foster applications are available online at https://www.haywardanimals.org/short-term-foster and https://www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions

Please submit your application to animal.services@hayward-ca.gov. All applications will be reviewed and initial conversations conducted by phone. Appointments to meet with your new permanent or temporary family member will be made at that time.

Hope Bidegainberry

