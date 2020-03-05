Hayward Animal Shelter: Harry Pawter

Harry Pawter is a friendly, silly bunny who is sure to enchant you. He is quite laid back and likes to relax and take it easy. He loves snacking on cilantro, timothy hay and an occasional piece of fruit. Info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
Harry Pawter is a friendly, silly bunny who is sure to enchant you. He is quite laid back and likes to relax and take it easy. He loves snacking on cilantro, timothy hay and an occasional piece of fruit. Info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
© Copyright Bonneville International. All Rights Reserved
FCC Public File: KOIT-FM | FCC Station Representative: Chuck Bullett · cbullett@bonneville.com · (415) 546-8300