Hayward Animal Shelter: Harry Pawter

Hope Bidegainberry
March 5, 2020

Harry Pawter is a friendly, silly bunny who is sure to enchant you. He is quite laid back and likes to relax and take it easy. He loves snacking on cilantro, timothy hay and an occasional piece of fruit. Info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.

 

 

