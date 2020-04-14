Hayward Animal Shelter: Jeepers

Jeepers, a beautiful and affectionate 8-years-young black and white tuxedo, loves to hang out with people. She seeks attention and likes to sit in your lap. Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
For more information CLICK HERE.
Jeepers, a beautiful and affectionate 8-years-young black and white tuxedo, loves to hang out with people. She seeks attention and likes to sit in your lap. Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
For more information CLICK HERE.
© Copyright Bonneville International. All Rights Reserved
FCC Public File: KOIT-FM | FCC Station Representative: Chuck Bullett · cbullett@bonneville.com · (415) 546-8300