Mateo is a 2 year old brown tiger/tabby cat. He is a friendly boy who loves napping on plush beds! To adopt Mateo, call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.
For more information CLICK HERE.
Mateo is a 2 year old brown tiger/tabby cat. He is a friendly boy who loves napping on plush beds! To adopt Mateo, call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.
For more information CLICK HERE.
© Copyright Bonneville International. All Rights Reserved
FCC Public File: KOIT-FM | FCC Station Representative: Chuck Bullett · cbullett@bonneville.com · (415) 546-8300