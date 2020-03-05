Mr. Badger, named for his handsome badger like coloring, is a sweet bunny who is good with handling. He loves lounging on his bed and snacking on greens. hay and an occasional piece of apple. Info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
