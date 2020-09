Meet Stella, a 4 year female old brindle pit who walks great on leash, loves playing, and is quite smart. She already knows come, sit, and stay! Stella is very treat motivated and is looking for an active home with older children. Other dogs ok, but no cats please. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

There is a $20 adoption special running until September 30th for the Virtual Bay Area. Details are HERE.