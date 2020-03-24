Hayward Animal Shelter: Tilly

For more information CLICK HERE.

If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter, they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/

“Hayward Animal Shelter will still be providing services essential to public safety and the safety of animals in the community during the county wide shelter-in-place.

They are looking for adopters and temporary foster homes for our adoptable pets. If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time. Can’t adopt, how about taking home one of our available shelter pets for a mini-vacation.

Adoption and foster applications are available online at https://www.haywardanimals.org/short-term-foster and https://www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions

Please submit your application to animal.services@hayward-ca.gov. All applications will be reviewed and initial conversations conducted by phone. Appointments to meet with your new permanent or temporary family member will be made at that time.