Hayward Animal Shelter: Tilly

Tilly, a 2 year old pit mix, is a cuddler and loves to curl up next to you. She is well behaved on walks, doesn’t mind baths and loves to look out the window. OK with teens. More info: Hayward Animal Shelter, 510-293-7200.
For more information CLICK HERE.
If someone is interested in adopting a pet from the shelter, they need to go to www.haywardanimals.org and follow the instructions listed there. All the available pets are posted on the shelter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/haywardanimalshelter/posts/
“Hayward Animal Shelter will still be providing services essential to public safety and the safety of animals in the community during the county wide shelter-in-place.
They are looking for adopters and temporary foster homes for our adoptable pets. If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the perfect time. Can’t adopt, how about taking home one of our available shelter pets for a mini-vacation.
Adoption and foster applications are available online at https://www.haywardanimals.org/short-term-foster and https://www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions
Please submit your application to animal.services@hayward-ca.gov. All applications will be reviewed and initial conversations conducted by phone. Appointments to meet with your new permanent or temporary family member will be made at that time.