Kitten rescued from the engine of a car is now available for adoption

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 15, 2020

A three-month-old male kitten who was rescued from the engine of a vehicle in East Palo Alto is now available for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

“We received a call on October 30 from the East Palo Police Department to assist with rescuing a kitten who was trapped inside the engine compartment of a vehicle,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “Apparently the poor little thing had been stuck for two days.”

Upon arrival PHS/SPCA rescue staff had difficulty finding precisely where in the vehicle the kitten was located, and based on the location of his cries, he seemed to be running back and forth across the length of the car’s under carriage.

“Using a small endoscope camera, our rescue team was able to find where the kitten was inside the vehicle. Our staff climbed under the car and with a bit of tuna lured the kitten to come closer until he was able to be rescued. The rescue operation took almost two hours, but it was worth it when we were able to save the life of this tiny kitten,” according to Tarbox. “He was a little thin, but overall healthy and had no injuries. He had no identification, nor did anyone come forward to claim him.”

Named Fluff Fluff due to his fluffy black coat, the kitten was placed in a foster home with a PHS/SPCA volunteer until he was old enough to be neutered and made available for adoption.

Fluff Fluff is a three-month-old solid black neutered male kitten who is shy but affectionate. His adoption fee is $120. PHS/SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only, so please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Fluff Fluff.

Several years ago, PHS/SPCA purchased a small inspection camera to assist with animals stuck in walls, pipes, or car engines. Since purchasing the camera, the lives of more than a dozen animals have been saved.