Three dogs ready to travel in the trunk of the car.
PHS/SPCA Urge Pet Owners to Exercise Caution When Leaving Animals in Cars

Hope Bidegainberry
February 26, 2020

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is urging pet owners to practice caution when leaving animals in cars even though the temperatures may not seem too hot.

“Despite outside temperatures hovering around 68 degrees, the temperature in a vehicle can heat up quickly to dangerous levels, especially for animals,” said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox. “Recently our animal rescue staff responded to several calls about pets being left in cars. Even though the outside temperature was only 71 degrees, the temperate inside the vehicle was more than 90 degrees, which can cause a life-threatening situation for an animal.”

Short-nosed breeds, like pugs and bulldogs, young pets, seniors or pets with extra weight, respiratory, cardiovascular or other health problems are especially susceptible to heat-related stress.

“Cracked windows do little to alleviate extreme temperatures inside a vehicle, so it’s best to leave pets at home instead of risking their safety,” according to Tarbox. “On a day when it’s 70 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can hit 90 degrees in just 10 minutes.”

In 2017, a law went into effect in California allowing for people to break vehicle windows to rescue animals from hot cars, if the animals are in imminent danger and the owner can’t be found. However, members of the public concerned about the safety of animals left in vehicles are encouraged to contact PHS/SPCA or local law enforcement to rescue the animal from the car.

“The best safety measure to protect your animal against heat exhaustion, heatstroke or even death, is to leave your pet at home,” said Tarbox.

