Puppy Sits In Shelter Smiling At Everyone Who Passes By

Every time someone talked to this puppy, Burreaux, in a high voice, telling him that he was a good boy, the pup would immediately flash his little teeth in a big grin. He was in a litter of three. When the puppies were ready to start looking for their forever homes, the rescue posted of video of one puppy, Joe’s, natural talent for fetch, and he immediately got adopted.

When the shelter was thinking of what natural talent, Burreaux, had, they were thinking he wants a home so bad that he is always smiling, so that’s the video they decided to use.

Take a look at the adorable video below!

Burreaux begging for attention 😬❤Oh and this smiler still needs a homeMore information and an adoption application on hsnwla.com Posted by Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana on Saturday, February 22, 2020

For more information CLICK HERE.