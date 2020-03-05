NOW PLAYING
A 2-month old black labrador retriever puppy relaxes in the shade on the cool grass and looks happily up behind the camera
Uncategorized

Puppy Sits In Shelter Smiling At Everyone Who Passes By

Hope Bidegainberry
March 5, 2020

Every time someone talked to this puppy, Burreaux, in a high voice, telling him that he was a good boy, the pup would immediately flash his little teeth in a big grin. He was in a litter of three. When the puppies were ready to start looking for their forever homes, the rescue posted of video of one puppy, Joe’s, natural talent for fetch, and he immediately got adopted. 

When the shelter was thinking of what natural talent, Burreaux, had, they were thinking he wants a home so bad that he is always smiling, so that’s the video they decided to use. 

Take a look at the adorable video below!

Burreaux begging for attention 😬❤Oh and this smiler still needs a homeMore information and an adoption application on hsnwla.com

Posted by Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana on Saturday, February 22, 2020

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Mr. Badger

Mr. Badger, named for his handsome badger like coloring, is a sweet bunny who is good with handling. He loves lounging on his bed and snacking on greens. hay and an occasional piece of apple. Info: Hayward Animal...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Harry Pawter

Harry Pawter is a friendly, silly bunny who is sure to enchant you. He is quite laid back and likes to relax and take it easy. He loves snacking on cilantro, timothy hay and an occasional piece of fruit. Info: Hayward...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Minnie

Minnie is a gorgeous, but timid, 10 yrs young Min Pin mix with black and tan fur. She needs a patient family willing to give her TLC to help bring her out of her shell. She loves treats and does well with other dogs. OK...

Upcoming Events

Thu 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT