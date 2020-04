Looking for great “stay at home” ideas this week? Check out the latest with Ronnie’s Awesome List!

Note from Ronnie:

What a post-pandemic world will look like and when remains unclear. What is clear is that across the country some Americans feel the urgent desire for a return to “normalcy”. If history is any indicator of what to expect, in 1918 the world hit with the Spanish Flu pandemic with the Bay Area one of the earliest hit. Schools closed, people wore handmade face masks, medical shortfalls, quarantines…. all sound eerily familiar. The Spanish Flu hit in multiple waves, killed an estimated 50 million people and infected 500 million because of a hasty desire to get back to business as usual. The first was was milder than the ensuing ones with the second being the worst. We can look back at that catastrophe, learn from mistakes made and how we might recover from this. For now, continue to stay safe, healthy, practice hand-washing, social distancing, volunteer to help where possible and keep up-to-date on the coronavirus alerts in your county. It’s a stressful and uncertain time but it truly takes a village to make tomorrow better.