5 AWESOME things to do This Week in the Bay Area

After these weeks of sheltering-in-place and focus on getting the family adjusted, now it’s time to take care of my needs so I can be a parent, partner and support to others. For me, I’m itching to fostering my creative self in the midst of this calm chaos and there are some terrific FREE online classes happening this week that I can’t wait to take. Some to enjoy with my kids and some just for me. Chag Sameach and Happy Easter!

Art

#DrawTogether with WendyMac *LIVE* on Instagram Live weekdays at 10am.

Music Join Megan Schoenbohm everyday at 8:30am, 9:30am & 4:30pm f or live and interactive online music concerts – either via Facebook or YouTube . Megan also does a Holiday Hits Show on the KOIT Facebook Page! Rhythms Performing Arts Free Movement & Music Classes and the Move & Groove Classes each week will have a fun theme! Sing & Stomp: Parlez-Vous Français with bluegrass band musician Emily Bonn

Theater

Writing

Free Online Writing Class with NYT bestselling author Kelly Yang, every Friday, 12pm.

Playwriting Class with Lauren Gunderson

Did I miss anything? Visit us at Ronnie’s Awesome List and let me know so I can put it on my list!