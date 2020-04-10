fbpx
5 AWESOME things to do This Week in the Bay Area

Joey Fortman
April 10, 2020
Morning Host Joey Fortman took a ‘ride’ with Ronnie’s Awesome List on the Angel island Tiburon Ferry Company!
Hey KOIT!
After these weeks of sheltering-in-place and focus on getting the family adjusted, now it’s time to take care of my needs so I can be a parent, partner and support to others. For me, I’m itching to fostering my creative self in the midst of this calm chaos and there are some terrific FREE online classes happening this week that I can’t wait to take. Some to enjoy with my kids and some just for me. Chag Sameach and Happy Easter!
 
Art
#MoLunchDoodles  With Mo Willems! For free doodling fun weekdays at 10am.
#DrawTogether with WendyMac *LIVE* on Instagram Live weekdays at 10am.
Draw Every Day With NY Times-bestselling author/illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka, 11am.
Welcome to Dav Pilkey At Home every Friday.
 
Music
Join Megan Schoenbohm everyday at 8:30am, 9:30am & 4:30pm for live and interactive online music concerts – either via Facebook or YouTube. Megan also does a Holiday Hits Show on the KOIT Facebook Page!
Rhythms Performing Arts Free Movement & Music Classes and the Move & Groove Classes each week will have a fun theme! 
Sing & Stomp: Parlez-Vous Français with bluegrass band musician Emily Bonn
 
Theater
Marin Theatre Company’s weekly Social Media Challenge
Moving To The Shakes-Beat Friday April 10, 10am
 
Writing
Free Online Writing Class with NYT bestselling author Kelly Yang, every Friday, 12pm.
Playwriting Class with Lauren Gunderson
Did I miss anything? Visit us at Ronnie’s Awesome List and let me know so I can put it on my list!

Joey Fortman

Hey! It's me Joey - catch me mornings 6-9a PST on 96.5 KOIT! Listen here anytime!

