Therapy Alpacas are now bringing smiles to people’s faces during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course the two Alpacas and their handlers are practicing social distancing. They went to visit the elderly residents in order to boost their morale.
Every therapy animal brings a different gift and different behaviors. These alpacas are some of the funniest characters. They make you laugh and smile which is perfect during this time.
The seniors they visited were able to view the alpaca duo from their dining window. Because of the pandemic, in-person animal visits have been temporarily suspended. That’s why this center continues the visits using the large farm animals in order to be able to provide the same amount of joy to the residents.