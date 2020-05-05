What to do in your Spring Cleaning Schedule

I would go on a limb and guess that you are way ahead of the game and already attacked your spring cleaning. However, I’m a lifelong procrastinator. (I tell my family prognosticator. HA! I can see the future way better than doing it.) I’m about to tell you something that will make you judge me and I’m totally ok with that. Ready? I choose my incredibly talented cleaning woman over my kids… most days. I know! I’m a terrible mom! lol However, let me explain. Folding a fitted sheet? Nope. I can barely even do it. Laundry? Terrible time suck. (We are working on that while sheltered in place…) She makes perfect beds and a fancy display with my toilet paper! Who wouldn’t want to feel like they’re on vacation after someone comes and cleans your toilets?

If you have time and the need – here is a list she shared with me to get ahead of the cleaning game to be your household prognosticator.

The refrigerator

Take everything out.

Clean and disinfect shelves and drawers and wipe them dry.

Organize the food when you put it back. Check dates. When in doubt – toss it out!

The pantry

Closet? Cabinet? All of the above? Clean out the space.

Remove items, toss out old food, dust, wipe down and ORGANIZE!

Behind furniture

Who cleans under their furniture? Not me! However, no better time than spring cleaning!

Move the furniture around and get those cobwebs out!

Shoes

Think about it. Them shoes are nasty! If you’re cleaning the floors to shine – clean those shoes or just leave them outside.

Grout

Seriously satisfying to do. Something weird about clean floors and tiles! Mix equal vinegar and water. Spray grout. Scrub it and rinse with water. Use an old toothbrush!

Small appliances

First off, unplug them.

Wipe them down with a wet paper towel.

If there is stuck on grease – grab a wet soapy sponge and go to town.

Obviously, wipe them down to be totally dry before plugging back in.

Now get to work! (As I sit back and watch Hulu.)