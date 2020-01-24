NOW PLAYING
Wanna be in the Movies with Keanu Reeves??

Sue Hall
January 24, 2020

If you’re looking to make your on-screen debut and maybe… just maybe… brush shoulders with Keanu Reeves, this is your chance to shine!

A “major” film under the guise “Project Ice Cream” is set to begin filming in San Francisco in February. That working title is listed beside the “Matrix 4.”

Anyone interested in becoming an extra on “Project Ice Cream” can  create a profile online to apply.

You must be available to work a full day, which Dwyer Casting says can range from 12 hours or longer per day.

According to the casting flyer, extras will be paid $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming will take place between February 5 and March 1.

 

