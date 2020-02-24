NOW PLAYING
Sick woman with flu, cold, fever and cough sitting on couch at home. Ill person blowing nose and sneezing with tissue and handkerchief. Woolen socks and medicine. Infection in winter. Resting on sofa.
96.5 KOIT Blog

Ways To Avoid Getting Sick

Hope Bidegainberry
February 24, 2020

With the flu and coronavirus going around, we have got to be more careful than ever when it comes to staying healthy. But here are five common habits that could easily get you sick. And chances are you are guilty of at least ONE of them . . .

  1. Biting your nails. Putting your fingers in your mouth and biting your nails is unsanitary and can expose you to all sorts of bacteria, viruses, and infections. It’s also not good for your teeth.
  2. Eating at your desk.& You’re typing on a keyboard that’s most likely covered in germs, and then putting food in your mouth. Not a good combo.
  3. Smoking. This one should be obvious. If the cancer risk alone isn’t a good enough reason, smoking can decrease your immune function, making you more likely to catch the flu, a cold, or pneumonia.
  4. Not changing your sheets. Dust mites love your nice, warm bed as much as you do. And even though dust mites themselves are harmless, their droppings and body fragments can cause colds and trigger asthma symptoms.
  5. Not getting enough sleep. According to BetterSleep.org, about half of Americans say they don’t get enough sleep, which is between seven and nine hours a night. And when you DON’T sleep enough, it decreases your energy levels and makes you more susceptible to illness, since your cells can’t fully recharge while you snooze.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pittie Best Friends Had To Be Adopted Together

Take a look at this adorable video below of these two Pit Bulls who met on the streets and never left each other s side at the shelter, they even shared a bed! They kept waiting for a family who wanted to adopt them...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT